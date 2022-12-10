Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,163 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $55,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $40,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMN opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

