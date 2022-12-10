Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 47,163 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $55,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

