Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,603 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 8.51% of UFP Technologies worth $51,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $117.25 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $1,162,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

