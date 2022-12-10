Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 60,648 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $59,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $204.75. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.