Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 77,890 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of State Street worth $54,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in State Street by 6.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.35.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

