Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 7,849 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,536,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Turning Point Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

TPB opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $374.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.