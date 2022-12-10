Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,904 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Biogen worth $53,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Biogen by 7,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 62,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 63,196 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Biogen by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

BIIB stock opened at $285.37 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

