Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,475 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

