Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 159,628 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $51,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $33,468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

