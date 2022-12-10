Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $38,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.75.

IDEX stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.45. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $243.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.