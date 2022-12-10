Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $46,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

MMM opened at $125.76 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.