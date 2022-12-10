Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 163,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,491,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock valued at $143,211,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

