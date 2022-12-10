Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 396,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 246,828 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $28.95 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

