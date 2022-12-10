TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,330 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on THS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 3.9 %

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.