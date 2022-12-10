Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Down 3.8%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 13,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 903% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.