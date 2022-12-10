Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Trimble were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $88.90.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

