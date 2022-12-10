Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.