Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Trading Up 6.7%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 71,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUWOY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.96) to GBX 83 ($1.01) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

