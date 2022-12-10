TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Bank of America

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut TuSimple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut TuSimple from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.62.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSP opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

