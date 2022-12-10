UBS Group Cuts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $675.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $670.68.
Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.34.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after buying an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after buying an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
