UDR, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.71 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

UDR has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,654,000 after buying an additional 946,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

