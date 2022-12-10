Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 553.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $482.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.