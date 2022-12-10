United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,194,320.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $2,194,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $280.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

