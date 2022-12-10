UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on UNH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Shares of UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

