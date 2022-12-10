Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading 32.3% Higher

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) traded up 32.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.37. 26,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
