Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.