Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Sells $506,043.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

