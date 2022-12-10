Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives $31.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

