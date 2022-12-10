Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $35.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,048 shares of company stock worth $2,495,465. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

