Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 749,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,292,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Verb Technology to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 269.61% and a negative return on equity of 155.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verb Technology by 486.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Verb Technology by 599.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

