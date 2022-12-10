Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Vericity Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Vericity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vericity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.