Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
Veru Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Veru by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.