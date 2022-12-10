Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Veru by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

