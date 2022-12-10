Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 497 570 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 469.44%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.29 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.48

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

