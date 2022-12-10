Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

VITL stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $615.84 million, a P/E ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vital Farms by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 7.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vital Farms by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

