Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
