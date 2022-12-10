Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VVNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

About Vivint Smart Home

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.