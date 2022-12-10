Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

