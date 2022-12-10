Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
VVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 0.1 %
Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
