VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 11.9% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company's stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

