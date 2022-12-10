Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,645,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 90.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

