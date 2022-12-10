Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 121,888 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

