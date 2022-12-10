Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.