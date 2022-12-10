Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

