Voya Investment Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.