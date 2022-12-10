Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

