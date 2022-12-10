Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of AutoNation worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 613,657 shares of company stock worth $65,087,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

