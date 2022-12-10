Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of RGA opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

