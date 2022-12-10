Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,061 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hillenbrand worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

