Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 312,748 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,748 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,595,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BOX by 37.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,697 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -255.55 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

