Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of DT Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 764.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DTM stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

