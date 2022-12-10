Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 113,679 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,679 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

