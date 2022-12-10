Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of NVR worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 2,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in NVR by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,648.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,978.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,315.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4,250.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

